Analysts Turn Mixed On Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 327.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.55.

The shares of the company added by 15.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.98 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 53.32 million shares were traded which represents a -1051.69% decline from the average session volume which is 4.63 million shares. IDEX had ended its last session trading at $1.02. IDEX 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Ideanomics Inc. generated 5.91 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on June 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Wells Fargo also rated PK as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that PK could down by -16.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.92% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.00 and traded between $12.20 and $12.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PK’s 50-day SMA is 8.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.76. The stock has a high of $28.90 for the year while the low is $3.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.68%, as 16.39M IDEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.62% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -693,026 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,483,198 shares of PK, with a total valuation of $358,629,836. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $236,600,472 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 8.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,554,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 952,710 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $113,585,217. In the same vein, Southeastern Asset Management, In… increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 186,031 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,407,646 shares and is now valued at $112,137,160. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.