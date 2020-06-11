Analysts Turn Mixed On Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB), Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

The shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $152 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Globant S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. HSBC Securities was of a view that GLOB is Reduce in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Citigroup thinks that GLOB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $130.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.37.

The shares of the company added by 5.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $137.21 while ending the day at $143.63. During the trading session, a total of 0.84 million shares were traded which represents a -82.73% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. GLOB had ended its last session trading at $136.65. Globant S.A. currently has a market cap of $5.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 98.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.14, with a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 GLOB 52-week low price stands at $70.83 while its 52-week high price is $152.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Globant S.A. generated 132.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. Globant S.A. has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $2.39 and traded between $2.02 and $2.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASNA’s 50-day SMA is 1.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.02. The stock has a high of $23.00 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.49%, as 3.27M GLOB shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 963.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.09% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Stadium Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 961,557 shares of ASNA, with a total valuation of $1,605,800. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more ASNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,567,880 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 699,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,003 shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. which are valued at $1,168,494. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,656 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 584,444 shares and is now valued at $976,021. Following these latest developments, around 11.83% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.