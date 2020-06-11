Analysts Turn Mixed On FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

The shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FuelCell Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2020, to Sell the FCEL stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. ROTH Capital was of a view that FCEL is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that FCEL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2414.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is 12.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.86.

The shares of the company added by 29.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.58 while ending the day at $3.37. During the trading session, a total of 50.33 million shares were traded which represents a -410.47% decline from the average session volume which is 9.86 million shares. FCEL had ended its last session trading at $2.61. FuelCell Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FCEL 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $3.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FuelCell Energy Inc. generated 46.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6766.67%. FuelCell Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $6.58 and traded between $5.75 and $5.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBD’s 50-day SMA is 4.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.15. The stock has a high of $14.66 for the year while the low is $2.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.82%, as 11.47M FCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.12% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DBD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -417,443 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,497,043 shares of DBD, with a total valuation of $50,280,836. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,975,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares by 5.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,917,820 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -272,600 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated which are valued at $23,556,358. In the same vein, Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,686,714 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,918,714 shares and is now valued at $13,980,640. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.