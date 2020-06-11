Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

The shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yamana Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that AUY is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 26, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that AUY is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 179.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.70.

The shares of the company added by 4.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.02 while ending the day at $5.36. During the trading session, a total of 25.02 million shares were traded which represents a -1.46% decline from the average session volume which is 24.66 million shares. AUY had ended its last session trading at $5.14. AUY 52-week low price stands at $1.92 while its 52-week high price is $5.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Yamana Gold Inc. generated 323.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Yamana Gold Inc. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.42 and traded between $0.274 and $0.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQBG’s 50-day SMA is 0.2022 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2831. The stock has a high of $0.72 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.28%, as 2.92M AUY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.50% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 126.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 97.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prescott Group Capital Management… sold more SQBG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -71.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prescott Group Capital Management… selling -6,036,598 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,426,721 shares of SQBG, with a total valuation of $446,517. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SQBG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $265,024 worth of shares.

Similarly, KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC decreased its Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 740,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. which are valued at $136,296. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,528 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 529,561 shares and is now valued at $97,439. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.