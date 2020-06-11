Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.84.

The shares of the company added by 4.73% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.45 while ending the day at $1.55. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a -29.71% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. TYME had ended its last session trading at $1.48. Tyme Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 TYME 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $2.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tyme Technologies Inc. generated 26.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Tyme Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.98 and traded between $1.52 and $1.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XSPA’s 50-day SMA is 0.6547 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8684. The stock has a high of $5.45 for the year while the low is $0.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 85.72%, as 7.06M TYME shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 39.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 54.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 535.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 164.28% over the last six months.

Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more XSPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $258,330 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.83% of XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.