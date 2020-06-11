Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 935.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.27.

The shares of the company added by 6.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.10 while ending the day at $6.44. During the trading session, a total of 0.87 million shares were traded which represents a 1.8% incline from the average session volume which is 0.88 million shares. RVP had ended its last session trading at $6.05. Retractable Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 RVP 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $6.40.

The Retractable Technologies Inc. generated 7.61 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Pivotal Research Group also rated GCO as Reiterated on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that GCO could down by -9.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.78% to reach $21.80/share. It started the day trading at $27.35 and traded between $21.22 and $23.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GCO’s 50-day SMA is 17.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.90. The stock has a high of $53.20 for the year while the low is $5.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.39%, as 2.50M RVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.50% of Genesco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 507.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -110,416 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,038,633 shares of GCO, with a total valuation of $37,694,324. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,508,304 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Genesco Inc. shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,225,814 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,831 shares of Genesco Inc. which are valued at $22,665,301. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Genesco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 465,334 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,020,757 shares and is now valued at $18,873,797. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Genesco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.