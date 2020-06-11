Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

The shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compugen Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2020, to Buy the CGEN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on April 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. SunTrust was of a view that CGEN is Buy in its latest report on March 24, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CGEN is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 373.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.40.

The shares of the company added by 5.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.31 while ending the day at $14.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 34.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. CGEN had ended its last session trading at $13.27. Compugen Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.00 CGEN 52-week low price stands at $2.96 while its 52-week high price is $17.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Compugen Ltd. generated 121.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Compugen Ltd. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. RBC Capital Mkts also rated EB as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that EB could surge by 0.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.38% to reach $10.75/share. It started the day trading at $11.27 and traded between $9.87 and $10.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EB’s 50-day SMA is 8.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.74. The stock has a high of $22.90 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.37%, as 5.55M CGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.37% of Eventbrite Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EB shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 143,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,858,285 shares of EB, with a total valuation of $41,878,417. Foxhaven Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more EB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,473,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, Immersion Capital LLP decreased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,954,792 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Eventbrite Inc. which are valued at $34,090,307. In the same vein, Cadian Capital Management LP decreased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,879,438 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,879,632 shares and is now valued at $33,442,428. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Eventbrite Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.