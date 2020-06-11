Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

The shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerus Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Buy the CERS stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that CERS is Overweight in its latest report on January 05, 2018. BTIG Research thinks that CERS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.38.

The shares of the company added by 14.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.8212 while ending the day at $6.66. During the trading session, a total of 5.36 million shares were traded which represents a -185.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. CERS had ended its last session trading at $5.83. Cerus Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 CERS 52-week low price stands at $2.71 while its 52-week high price is $6.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cerus Corporation generated 33.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Cerus Corporation has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Telsey Advisory Group also rated DDS as Reiterated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that DDS could down by -49.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.99% to reach $21.00/share. It started the day trading at $34.575 and traded between $31.36 and $31.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DDS’s 50-day SMA is 28.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.50. The stock has a high of $86.71 for the year while the low is $21.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.40%, as 7.59M CERS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 51.07% of Dillard’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 755.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Newport Trust Co. bought more DDS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Newport Trust Co. purchasing 23,701 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,199,340 shares of DDS, with a total valuation of $216,052,193. Southeastern Asset Management, In… meanwhile sold more DDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,235,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,535,159 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -22,870 shares of Dillard’s Inc. which are valued at $46,070,122. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 113,904 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,106,019 shares and is now valued at $33,191,630. Following these latest developments, around 19.90% of Dillard’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.