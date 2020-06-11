Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.80.

The shares of the company added by 26.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.5701 while ending the day at $1.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a -392.68% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. BRQS had ended its last session trading at $1.56. BRQS 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Borqs Technologies Inc. generated 8.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1171.43%.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.50% to reach $23.78/share. It started the day trading at $28.44 and traded between $25.855 and $25.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OZK’s 50-day SMA is 20.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.82. The stock has a high of $31.76 for the year while the low is $14.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.39%, as 10.88M BRQS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.25% of Bank OZK shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more OZK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -105,308 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,914,334 shares of OZK, with a total valuation of $312,933,372. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OZK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,731,145 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Bank OZK shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,941,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -310,319 shares of Bank OZK which are valued at $223,590,745. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Bank OZK shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 406,949 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,073,689 shares and is now valued at $136,597,266. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Bank OZK stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.