Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)

The shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that AEM is Hold in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AEM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $69.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.63.

The shares of the company added by 5.06% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $58.28 while ending the day at $61.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a 2.52% incline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. AEM had ended its last session trading at $58.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited currently has a market cap of $14.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.18, with a beta of 0.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 AEM 52-week low price stands at $31.00 while its 52-week high price is $69.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agnico Eagle Mines Limited generated 1.26 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has the potential to record 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Citigroup also rated HMHC as Downgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that HMHC could surge by 25.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.40% to reach $2.83/share. It started the day trading at $2.50 and traded between $2.10 and $2.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMHC’s 50-day SMA is 1.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.53. The stock has a high of $6.85 for the year while the low is $1.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.41%, as 3.42M AEM shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.96% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Anchorage Capital Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,465,570 shares of HMHC, with a total valuation of $29,782,322. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more HMHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,503,805 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,403,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 78,306 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company which are valued at $14,387,317. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 163,516 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,464,181 shares and is now valued at $12,950,197. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.