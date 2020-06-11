2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on June 10, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $228 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zoom Video Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on June 03, 2020, to Outperform the ZM stock while also putting a $250 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBN Securities Markets when it published its report on June 03, 2020. That day the FBN Securities set price target on the stock to $250. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on June 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 240. Stifel was of a view that ZM is Hold in its latest report on June 03, 2020. Rosenblatt thinks that ZM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 210.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 262.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.13.

The shares of the company added by 7.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $208.26 while ending the day at $221.02. During the trading session, a total of 12.18 million shares were traded which represents a 15.8% incline from the average session volume which is 14.46 million shares. ZM had ended its last session trading at $205.43. Zoom Video Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 ZM 52-week low price stands at $60.97 while its 52-week high price is $224.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zoom Video Communications Inc. generated 488.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. It started the day trading at $3.92 and traded between $3.35 and $3.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNCR’s 50-day SMA is 2.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.65. The stock has a high of $9.05 for the year while the low is $2.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.68%, as 6.79M ZM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.90% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 505.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Elk Creek Partners LLC sold more SNCR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Elk Creek Partners LLC selling -1,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,746,242 shares of SNCR, with a total valuation of $10,208,509. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SNCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,962,212 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares by 3.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,202,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 68,297 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. which are valued at $6,002,829. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 486,725 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,578,750 shares and is now valued at $4,302,094. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.