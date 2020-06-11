2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

The shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloom Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $5. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BE is Neutral in its latest report on June 20, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 320.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.34.

The shares of the company added by 22.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.46 while ending the day at $10.27. During the trading session, a total of 9.6 million shares were traded which represents a -240.59% decline from the average session volume which is 2.82 million shares. BE had ended its last session trading at $8.40. BE 52-week low price stands at $2.44 while its 52-week high price is $14.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bloom Energy Corporation generated 210.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.32%. Bloom Energy Corporation has the potential to record -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is now rated as Hold. SunTrust also rated AIR as Upgrade on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $56 suggesting that AIR could surge by 20.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.62% to reach $31.00/share. It started the day trading at $26.60 and traded between $23.89 and $24.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIR’s 50-day SMA is 18.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.30. The stock has a high of $52.78 for the year while the low is $8.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.23%, as 1.33M BE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of AAR Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 533.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AIR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -225,353 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,105,081 shares of AIR, with a total valuation of $102,969,484. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,661,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its AAR Corp. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,931,731 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,215 shares of AAR Corp. which are valued at $59,133,014. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its AAR Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 25,785 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,476,256 shares and is now valued at $49,946,084. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of AAR Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.