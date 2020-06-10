Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

The shares of Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cloudera Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on June 03, 2020, to Overweight the CLDR stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Needham was of a view that CLDR is Hold in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CLDR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.06.

The shares of the company added by 18.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.68 while ending the day at $12.00. During the trading session, a total of 43.72 million shares were traded which represents a -679.27% decline from the average session volume which is 5.61 million shares. CLDR had ended its last session trading at $10.11. Cloudera Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CLDR 52-week low price stands at $4.76 while its 52-week high price is $12.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cloudera Inc. generated 160.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -84.62%. Cloudera Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.23% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.26 and traded between $2.84 and $3.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLGG’s 50-day SMA is 2.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.20. The stock has a high of $8.75 for the year while the low is $1.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 324286.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.15%, as 294,614 CLDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Super League Gaming Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 442.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.73% over the last six months.

Similarly, 1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its Super League Gaming Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 168,060 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Super League Gaming Inc. which are valued at $455,443. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Super League Gaming Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,809 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 158,946 shares and is now valued at $430,744. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Super League Gaming Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.