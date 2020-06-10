Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)

The shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $86 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aptiv PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on April 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. Morgan Stanley was of a view that APTV is Overweight in its latest report on March 30, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that APTV is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 30, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $75.47 while ending the day at $75.91. During the trading session, a total of 7.41 million shares were traded which represents a -198.73% decline from the average session volume which is 2.48 million shares. APTV had ended its last session trading at $87.50. Aptiv PLC currently has a market cap of $19.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 2.27. Aptiv PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 APTV 52-week low price stands at $29.22 while its 52-week high price is $99.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aptiv PLC generated 2.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -95.59%. Aptiv PLC has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $2.565 and traded between $2.36 and $2.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRRX’s 50-day SMA is 2.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.00. The stock has a high of $3.95 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.19%, as 5.92M APTV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.72% of DURECT Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bleichroeder LP sold more DRRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bleichroeder LP selling -39,388 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,664,656 shares of DRRX, with a total valuation of $56,795,717. Lion Point Capital LP meanwhile bought more DRRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,518,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its DURECT Corporation shares by 8.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,861,928 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 676,838 shares of DURECT Corporation which are valued at $18,875,907. In the same vein, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its DURECT Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,801,355 shares and is now valued at $16,616,886. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of DURECT Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.