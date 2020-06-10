Two Stocks To Tuck Away: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS), NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 862.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.18.

The shares of the company added by 29.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 24.49 million shares were traded which represents a -116.69% decline from the average session volume which is 11.3 million shares. UAVS had ended its last session trading at $1.41. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 UAVS 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $5.15.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. generated 0.36 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.77% to reach $15.14/share. It started the day trading at $18.39 and traded between $17.21 and $17.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NS’s 50-day SMA is 12.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.28. The stock has a high of $30.06 for the year while the low is $4.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.58%, as 3.96M UAVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.82% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more NS shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 977,335 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,724,433 shares of NS, with a total valuation of $154,983,594. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more NS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,785,808 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NuStar Energy L.P. shares by 41.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,180,749 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,373,291 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. which are valued at $75,281,523. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its NuStar Energy L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,356 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,275,132 shares and is now valued at $64,251,108. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of NuStar Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.