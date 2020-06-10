Should You Buy Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.32, with weekly volatility at 5.98% and ATR at 0.35. The CERS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.71 and a $6.65 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.47 million, which was -31.23% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.88M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.29% on 06/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.675 before closing at $6.43. CERS’s previous close was $5.83 while the outstanding shares total 157.41M. The firm has a beta of 1.27.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Cerus Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $947.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CERS, the company has in raw cash 33.68 million on their books with 6.56 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 178319000 million total, with 45089000 million as their total liabilities.

CERS were able to record -20.25 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -19.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cerus Corporation (CERS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cerus Corporation recorded a total of 24.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.32 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 16.32 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 157.41M with the revenue now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CERS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CERS attractive?

In related news, SVP Reg. & Quality, Moore Carol sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.50, for a total value of 195,163. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Legal Officer, Menard Chrystal now sold 20,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,288. Also, SVP Reg. & Quality, Moore Carol sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were price at an average price of 3.59 per share, with a total market value of 95,921. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, Menard Chrystal now holds 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,385. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cerus Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CERS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.25.