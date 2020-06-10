Ride Out The Next Market Storm With REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG), Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

The shares of REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on June 09, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of REV Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Underweight the REVG stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Goldman was of a view that REVG is Sell in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that REVG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $7.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.96 while ending the day at $7.00. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -92.73% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. REVG had ended its last session trading at $7.99. REV Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 REVG 52-week low price stands at $3.50 while its 52-week high price is $14.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The REV Group Inc. generated 21.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 246.15%. REV Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $4.27 and traded between $3.775 and $4.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SELB’s 50-day SMA is 3.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.48. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.65%, as 6.33M REVG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.48% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 815.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 167.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Mangrove Partners bought more SELB shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Mangrove Partners purchasing 294,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,548,857 shares of SELB, with a total valuation of $14,981,914.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP increased its Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares by 9.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,609,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 325,400 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $9,745,574. Following these latest developments, around 8.70% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.