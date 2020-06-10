Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET), Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

The shares of ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 22, 2011. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.67.

The shares of the company added by 21.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.95 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.66 million shares were traded which represents a -756.03% decline from the average session volume which is 0.31 million shares. CNET had ended its last session trading at $0.98. ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CNET 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $2.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc. generated 1.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -283.33%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Imperial Capital also rated OUT as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that OUT could down by -1.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.96% to reach $17.07/share. It started the day trading at $18.49 and traded between $17.27 and $17.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OUT’s 50-day SMA is 13.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.96. The stock has a high of $31.20 for the year while the low is $7.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.58%, as 6.16M CNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of Outfront Media Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.05, while the P/B ratio is 2.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OUT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -42,574 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,445,862 shares of OUT, with a total valuation of $320,795,575. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more OUT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,656,155 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by 7.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,644,774 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -552,266 shares of Outfront Media Inc. which are valued at $104,256,504. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,453,645 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,577,115 shares and is now valued at $103,194,934. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Outfront Media Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.