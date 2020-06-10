Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

The shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intec Pharma Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2018, to Buy the NTEC stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2018. Oppenheimer was of a view that NTEC is Outperform in its latest report on September 21, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that NTEC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 234.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.15.

The shares of the company added by 10.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.408 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 16.18 million shares were traded which represents a -127.23% decline from the average session volume which is 7.12 million shares. NTEC had ended its last session trading at $0.40. NTEC 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $5.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intec Pharma Ltd. generated 10.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -275.0%. Intec Pharma Ltd. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.19% to reach $10.30/share. It started the day trading at $18.28 and traded between $15.35 and $15.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZUL’s 50-day SMA is 8.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.82. The stock has a high of $44.55 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.95%, as 8.01M NTEC shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 63.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AZUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -588,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,707,417 shares of AZUL, with a total valuation of $35,442,907. Federated Global Investment Manag… meanwhile bought more AZUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,933,268 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Azul S.A. shares by 4.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,336,108 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -145,765 shares of Azul S.A. which are valued at $31,893,192. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,317,193 shares and is now valued at $31,712,365.