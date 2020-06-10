Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO), Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

The shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Speculative Buy the SOLO stock while also putting a $6 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 185.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.91.

The shares of the company added by 53.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.81 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 52.26 million shares were traded which represents a -3407.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. SOLO had ended its last session trading at $1.65. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 SOLO 52-week low price stands at $0.89 while its 52-week high price is $3.25.

The Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. generated 5.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is now rated as Outperform. Stifel also rated MESA as Downgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that MESA could surge by 5.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.52% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $4.75 and traded between $4.31 and $4.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MESA’s 50-day SMA is 3.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.33. The stock has a high of $11.08 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.73%, as 2.26M SOLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.97% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The US Global Investors, Inc. (Asset … bought more MESA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,409.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The US Global Investors, Inc. (Asset … purchasing 2,369,317 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,537,400 shares of MESA, with a total valuation of $11,532,483. Corre Partners Management LLC meanwhile bought more MESA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,489,728 worth of shares.

Similarly, Owl Creek Asset Management LP decreased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,462,068 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. which are valued at $11,190,099. In the same vein, MSD Partners LP decreased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,057,893 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,354,063 shares and is now valued at $10,699,216. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Mesa Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.