Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV), Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

The shares of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcimoto Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 242.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.11.

The shares of the company added by 26.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.55 while ending the day at $3.31. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -1160.55% decline from the average session volume which is 0.19 million shares. FUV had ended its last session trading at $2.62. Arcimoto Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FUV 52-week low price stands at $0.97 while its 52-week high price is $4.08.

The Arcimoto Inc. generated 5.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Arcimoto Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) is now rated as Overweight. Stifel also rated PE as Upgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that PE could surge by 6.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.86% to reach $13.06/share. It started the day trading at $12.495 and traded between $11.805 and $12.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PE’s 50-day SMA is 8.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.88. The stock has a high of $20.80 for the year while the low is $3.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.36%, as 27.87M FUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.16% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 67.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 914,688 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,899,166 shares of PE, with a total valuation of $263,647,119. Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more PE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,543,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Parsley Energy Inc. shares by 19.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,425,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,921,058 shares of Parsley Energy Inc. which are valued at $117,420,030. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Parsley Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,239,203 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,189,017 shares and is now valued at $115,186,211. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Parsley Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.