PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.62, with weekly volatility at 10.05% and ATR at 1.08. The PMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.50 and a $23.79 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.04 million, which was 59.28% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.56M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.97% on 06/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.71 before closing at $15.29. PMT’s previous close was $15.44 while the outstanding shares total 100.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.14.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust recorded a total of -425.45 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 137.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 158.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 69.19 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -494.64 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 100.25M with the revenue now reading -5.93 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-2.81 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PMT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PMT attractive?

In related news, Director, WILLEY FRANK P bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.86, for a total value of 78,882. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, WILLEY FRANK P now bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,439. Also, Director, WILLEY FRANK P bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.64 per share, with a total market value of 112,878. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Hadley Randall D. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,156. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PMT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.15.