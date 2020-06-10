Mixed Analyst Attention: VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY), Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

The shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $2.70 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VAALCO Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on August 10, 2015, to Outperform the EGY stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2009. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 13, 2008, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that EGY is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 14, 2008. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that EGY is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.26 while ending the day at $1.29. During the trading session, a total of 0.68 million shares were traded which represents a -91.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. EGY had ended its last session trading at $1.48. VAALCO Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 EGY 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $2.60.

The VAALCO Energy Inc. generated 61.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3300.0%.

It started the day trading at $3.10 and traded between $2.72 and $3.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGLB’s 50-day SMA is 2.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.36. The stock has a high of $17.00 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 170633.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.18%, as 154,969 EGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.09% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 540.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SGLB shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 1 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,511 shares of SGLB, with a total valuation of $71,122. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more SGLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $986 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Sigma Labs Inc. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,650 shares of Sigma Labs Inc. which are valued at $0. In the same vein, Strategic Advisers LLC decreased its Sigma Labs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 203 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Sigma Labs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.