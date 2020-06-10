Mixed Analyst Attention: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ), GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

The shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on September 15, 2017. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 18, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. TD Securities was of a view that TRQ is Buy in its latest report on December 11, 2015. Macquarie thinks that TRQ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 137.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.6777 while ending the day at $0.71. During the trading session, a total of 4.96 million shares were traded which represents a -127.64% decline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. TRQ had ended its last session trading at $0.80. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 TRQ 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $1.30.

The Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. generated 1.63 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 600.0%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Craig Hallum also rated GRWG as Initiated on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GRWG could surge by 0.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.44% to reach $7.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.8213 and traded between $6.91 and $7.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRWG’s 50-day SMA is 5.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.65. The stock has a high of $7.54 for the year while the low is $2.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 89.16%, as 1.05M TRQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 497.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 75.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 92.27% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Navy Capital Green Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 971,094 shares of GRWG, with a total valuation of $4,564,142.

Similarly, CWM LLC decreased its GrowGeneration Corp. shares by 14.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 690,954 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -115,303 shares of GrowGeneration Corp. which are valued at $3,247,484. Following these latest developments, around 9.10% of GrowGeneration Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.