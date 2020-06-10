Mixed Analyst Attention: Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

The shares of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Replimune Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on September 04, 2019, to Buy the REPL stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on July 23, 2019. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that REPL is Buy in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Wedbush thinks that REPL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.06 while ending the day at $20.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -1025.24% decline from the average session volume which is 0.11 million shares. REPL had ended its last session trading at $23.85. Replimune Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.70 REPL 52-week low price stands at $8.58 while its 52-week high price is $25.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Replimune Group Inc. generated 59.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.83%. Replimune Group Inc. has the potential to record -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $1.79 and traded between $1.52 and $1.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITRM’s 50-day SMA is 2.9911 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4498. The stock has a high of $7.65 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 337448.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.93%, as 448,570 REPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 577.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Granahan Investment Management, I… sold more ITRM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Granahan Investment Management, I… selling -3,346 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 241,121 shares of ITRM, with a total valuation of $843,924. Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more ITRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $664,486 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its Iterum Therapeutics plc shares by 4.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 112,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,905 shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc which are valued at $393,950. Following these latest developments, around 3.58% of Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.