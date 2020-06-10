Mixed Analyst Attention: Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

The shares of Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on March 28, 2018. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gaia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2018, to Buy the GAIA stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on May 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Imperial Capital was of a view that GAIA is Outperform in its latest report on June 19, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that GAIA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.12.

The shares of the company added by 15.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.86 while ending the day at $9.45. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a -393.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.13 million shares. GAIA had ended its last session trading at $8.20. Gaia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GAIA 52-week low price stands at $4.70 while its 52-week high price is $10.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gaia Inc. generated 10.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.58%. Gaia Inc. has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $17.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.52% to reach $19.99/share. It started the day trading at $17.20 and traded between $16.055 and $16.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HWM’s 50-day SMA is 12.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.18. The stock has a high of $26.27 for the year while the low is $8.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.20%, as 9.59M GAIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HWM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -490,207 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,698,800 shares of HWM, with a total valuation of $545,003,316. Elliott Investment Management LP meanwhile bought more HWM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $543,263,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. increased its Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares by 46.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 36,433,891 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,572,899 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. which are valued at $476,190,955. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,035,153 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,856,400 shares and is now valued at $298,733,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.