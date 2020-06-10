Mixed Analyst Attention: Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

The shares of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynatronics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.67.

The shares of the company added by 9.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.7601 while ending the day at $0.83. During the trading session, a total of 2.24 million shares were traded which represents a -109.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. DYNT had ended its last session trading at $0.76. Dynatronics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 DYNT 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $3.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dynatronics Corporation generated 1.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.54%. Dynatronics Corporation has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.53% to reach $20.82/share. It started the day trading at $21.20 and traded between $19.43 and $20.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PS’s 50-day SMA is 16.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.75. The stock has a high of $33.15 for the year while the low is $6.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.62%, as 9.98M DYNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.93% of Pluralsight Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PS shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,891,610 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,296,908 shares of PS, with a total valuation of $185,721,168. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC meanwhile bought more PS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,081,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Pluralsight Inc. shares by 1.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,504,216 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 74,193 shares of Pluralsight Inc. which are valued at $123,369,311. In the same vein, First Trust Advisors LP increased its Pluralsight Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,661,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,631,407 shares and is now valued at $92,580,331. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Pluralsight Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.