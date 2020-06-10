Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) moved down -10.48% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) previous close was $16.02 while the outstanding shares total 7.98M. The firm has a beta of -0.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.36, and a growth ratio of 3.94. LAKE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 25.96% on 06/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.32 before closing at $20.18. Intraday shares traded counted 5.8 million, which was -579.92% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 852.99K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 81.55, with weekly volatility at 5.48% and ATR at 0.83. The LAKE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.70 and a $28.00 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Lakeland Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $130.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LAKE, the company has in raw cash 14.61 million on their books with 1.99 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 79807000 million total, with 12939000 million as their total liabilities.

LAKE were able to record 2.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Lakeland Industries Inc. recorded a total of 28.19 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 17.56 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 7.98M with the revenue now reading 0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LAKE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LAKE attractive?

In related news, Director, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES sold 31,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.54, for a total value of 518,562. As the sale deal closes, the Director, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES now sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,666,000. Also, Director, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES sold 39,321 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 20. The shares were price at an average price of 16.36 per share, with a total market value of 643,292. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lakeland Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAKE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.25.