Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workhorse Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 28, 2020, to Buy the WKHS stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on January 24, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Maxim Group was of a view that WKHS is Buy in its latest report on May 10, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that WKHS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.04.

The shares of the company added by 18.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.15 while ending the day at $3.74. During the trading session, a total of 7.57 million shares were traded which represents a -318.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. WKHS had ended its last session trading at $3.15. WKHS 52-week low price stands at $1.32 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Workhorse Group Inc. generated 16.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.67%. Workhorse Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Needham also rated PI as Upgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that PI could surge by 9.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.20% to reach $29.83/share. It started the day trading at $29.245 and traded between $26.525 and $27.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PI’s 50-day SMA is 21.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.07. The stock has a high of $40.24 for the year while the low is $11.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.77%, as 3.03M WKHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.29% of Impinj Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 406.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sylebra Capital Ltd. bought more PI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sylebra Capital Ltd. purchasing 165,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,397,337 shares of PI, with a total valuation of $98,764,189. Toronado Partners LLC meanwhile bought more PI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,809,025 worth of shares.

Similarly, Chevy Chase Trust Co. increased its Impinj Inc. shares by 18.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,263,453 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 199,328 shares of Impinj Inc. which are valued at $28,377,154. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Impinj Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,914 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,051,739 shares and is now valued at $23,622,058. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Impinj Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.