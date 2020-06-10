Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

The shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViewRay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Underweight the VRAY stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. Oppenheimer was of a view that VRAY is Outperform in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that VRAY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.44 while ending the day at $2.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -0.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. VRAY had ended its last session trading at $2.73. ViewRay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 VRAY 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $9.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ViewRay Inc. generated 190.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -68.42%. ViewRay Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.20. Craig Hallum also rated RESN as Reiterated on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that RESN could surge by 16.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.06% to reach $3.54/share. It started the day trading at $3.07 and traded between $2.72 and $2.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RESN’s 50-day SMA is 2.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.25. The stock has a high of $3.58 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.96%, as 4.39M VRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.09% of Resonant Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 804.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 116.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.50% over the last six months.

Longboard Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more RESN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,476,048 worth of shares.

Similarly, Park City Capital LLC increased its Resonant Inc. shares by 7.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 134,000 shares of Resonant Inc. which are valued at $5,020,000. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Resonant Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 568,254 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,424,919 shares and is now valued at $3,576,547. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Resonant Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.