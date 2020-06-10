Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

The shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. Wells Fargo was of a view that SNSS is Outperform in its latest report on July 29, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that SNSS is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.75.

The shares of the company added by 11.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.46 while ending the day at $0.48. During the trading session, a total of 7.81 million shares were traded which represents a -424.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. SNSS had ended its last session trading at $0.43. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 SNSS 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $1.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 25.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.0%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated WTI as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that WTI could down by -4.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.02% to reach $3.28/share. It started the day trading at $3.73 and traded between $3.31 and $3.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTI’s 50-day SMA is 2.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.68. The stock has a high of $6.10 for the year while the low is $1.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.87%, as 22.62M SNSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.47% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 80.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more WTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -29.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -3,088,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,243,610 shares of WTI, with a total valuation of $20,064,800. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,900,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,319,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,532 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. which are valued at $17,504,860. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,180,401 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,997,274 shares and is now valued at $16,612,449. Following these latest developments, around 33.90% of W&T Offshore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.