Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)

The shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SM Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. Cowen was of a view that SM is Market Perform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that SM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 568.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.53 while ending the day at $6.02. During the trading session, a total of 7.46 million shares were traded which represents a 25.83% incline from the average session volume which is 10.06 million shares. SM had ended its last session trading at $6.93. SM Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 SM 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $12.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SM Energy Company generated 15000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 140.0%. SM Energy Company has the potential to record -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.52 and traded between $0.49 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAU’s 50-day SMA is 0.4051 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5021. The stock has a high of $0.82 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.63%, as 1.18M SM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 401.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.58% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.