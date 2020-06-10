Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

The shares of Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intersect ENT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Underperform the XENT stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $17. Northland Capital was of a view that XENT is Market Perform in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Berenberg thinks that XENT is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.78.

The shares of the company added by 14.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.2905 while ending the day at $14.53. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -34.09% decline from the average session volume which is 0.72 million shares. XENT had ended its last session trading at $12.69. Intersect ENT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 XENT 52-week low price stands at $5.97 while its 52-week high price is $31.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intersect ENT Inc. generated 34.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Intersect ENT Inc. has the potential to record -1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is now rated as Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated HIMX as Resumed on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that HIMX could surge by 24.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.59% to reach $4.35/share. It started the day trading at $3.56 and traded between $3.30 and $3.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIMX’s 50-day SMA is 3.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.98. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.92%, as 2.98M XENT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.38% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Yiheng Capital LLC bought more HIMX shares, increasing its portfolio by 42.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Yiheng Capital LLC purchasing 1,589,348 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,359,195 shares of HIMX, with a total valuation of $19,239,510. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HIMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,963,233 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 12.30% of Himax Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.