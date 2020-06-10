Is There A Value in Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) And Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

The shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lilis Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. Stephens was of a view that LLEX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that LLEX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.27. During the trading session, a total of 18.57 million shares were traded which represents a -310.83% decline from the average session volume which is 4.52 million shares. LLEX had ended its last session trading at $0.34. LLEX 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $0.89.

The Lilis Energy Inc. generated 3.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lilis Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.43% to reach $21.02/share. It started the day trading at $21.95 and traded between $20.40 and $21.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFYA’s 50-day SMA is 19.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.31. The stock has a high of $34.87 for the year while the low is $13.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1219611.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -45.45%, as 665,298 LLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.23% of Afya Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.28, while the P/B ratio is 11.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 353.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more AFYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 795,976 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,830,566 shares of AFYA, with a total valuation of $83,276,505. Jackson Square Partners LLC meanwhile bought more AFYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,346,519 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. increased its Afya Limited shares by 397.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,326,292 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,858,292 shares of Afya Limited which are valued at $50,573,588. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its Afya Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,238,051 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,238,051 shares and is now valued at $48,655,229. Following these latest developments, around 29.71% of Afya Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.