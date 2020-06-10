Is There A Value in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) And SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

The shares of Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Curis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2016, to Buy the CRIS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR Capital in its report released on August 11, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Oppenheimer was of a view that CRIS is Outperform in its latest report on January 22, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that CRIS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.59.

The shares of the company added by 41.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.8508 while ending the day at $1.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.19 million shares were traded which represents a -1480.0% decline from the average session volume which is 0.2 million shares. CRIS had ended its last session trading at $0.86. CRIS 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $2.90.

The Curis Inc. generated 12.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -94.44%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Goldman also rated SDC as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that SDC could down by -1.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.55% to reach $8.55/share. It started the day trading at $9.87 and traded between $8.65 and $8.70 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $21.10 for the year while the low is $3.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.23%, as 37.25M CRIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 51.52% of SmileDirectClub Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SDC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,112,372 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,825,428 shares of SDC, with a total valuation of $52,692,304. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,552,033 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its SmileDirectClub Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,898,086 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. which are valued at $22,373,224. In the same vein, Viking Global Investors LP decreased its SmileDirectClub Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,283,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,283,972 shares and is now valued at $17,632,264. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.