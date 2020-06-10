Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)?

The shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T2 Biosystems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that TTOO is Buy in its latest report on May 16, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that TTOO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 525.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.12.

The shares of the company added by 9.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.26 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 13.98 million shares were traded which represents a 9.08% incline from the average session volume which is 15.38 million shares. TTOO had ended its last session trading at $1.34. TTOO 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $3.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The T2 Biosystems Inc. generated 36.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -59.09%. T2 Biosystems Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $3.12 and traded between $2.37 and $2.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRDF’s 50-day SMA is 1.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.51. The stock has a high of $3.92 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 799635.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -67.87%, as 256,923 TTOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.47% of Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 646.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 127.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.02% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.