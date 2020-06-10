Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)?

The shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NIO Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.30. Bernstein was of a view that NIO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 25, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that NIO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 461.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is 7.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.05.

The shares of the company added by 11.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.76 while ending the day at $6.68. During the trading session, a total of 121.55 million shares were traded which represents a -172.67% decline from the average session volume which is 44.58 million shares. NIO had ended its last session trading at $5.97. NIO 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $6.20.

The NIO Inc. generated 282.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -104.55%. NIO Inc. has the potential to record -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Credit Suisse also rated PFGC as Resumed on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that PFGC could surge by 18.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.82% to reach $36.83/share. It started the day trading at $31.85 and traded between $29.5101 and $29.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PFGC’s 50-day SMA is 25.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.09. The stock has a high of $54.49 for the year while the low is $7.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.06%, as 2.76M NIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of Performance Food Group Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.45, while the P/B ratio is 1.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more PFGC shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 4,586,915 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,147,753 shares of PFGC, with a total valuation of $473,936,551. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PFGC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $325,996,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Performance Food Group Company shares by 3.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,043,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -458,218 shares of Performance Food Group Company which are valued at $324,118,771. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Performance Food Group Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 395,173 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,639,900 shares and is now valued at $224,231,065. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Performance Food Group Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.