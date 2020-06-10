Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)?

The shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $42 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fate Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Overweight the FATE stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on December 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Wells Fargo was of a view that FATE is Outperform in its latest report on December 09, 2019. SunTrust thinks that FATE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.64.

The shares of the company added by 15.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $29.70 while ending the day at $32.72. During the trading session, a total of 8.38 million shares were traded which represents a -635.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. FATE had ended its last session trading at $28.31. Fate Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.40 FATE 52-week low price stands at $12.59 while its 52-week high price is $37.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fate Therapeutics Inc. generated 83.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.18%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Imperial Capital also rated AMCX as Reiterated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that AMCX could down by -12.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.44% to reach $27.82/share. It started the day trading at $33.79 and traded between $31.215 and $31.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMCX’s 50-day SMA is 26.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.61. The stock has a high of $57.04 for the year while the low is $19.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.68%, as 7.22M FATE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.22% of AMC Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.82, while the P/B ratio is 2.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 971.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more AMCX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 379,877 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,729,329 shares of AMCX, with a total valuation of $136,644,497. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AMCX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,819,943 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AMC Networks Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,055,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,868 shares of AMC Networks Inc. which are valued at $96,726,179. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its AMC Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,903 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,870,958 shares and is now valued at $68,472,348. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of AMC Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.