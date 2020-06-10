Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI), China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $781250.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 262.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.75 while ending the day at $1.81. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a -98.46% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. CEI had ended its last session trading at $2.53. Camber Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CEI 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $473.50.

The Camber Energy Inc. generated 2.25 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $2.78 and traded between $2.3601 and $2.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CREG’s 50-day SMA is 2.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.15. The stock has a high of $7.40 for the year while the low is $1.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8425.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.82%, as 11,359 CEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 270.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.08% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 28.66% of China Recycling Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.