Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)?

The shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 195.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.03.

The shares of the company added by 13.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3445 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 45.19 million shares were traded which represents a -340.44% decline from the average session volume which is 10.26 million shares. TTNP had ended its last session trading at $0.37. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 TTNP 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $1.96.

The Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 8.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -533.33%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.63% to reach $26.17/share. It started the day trading at $26.02 and traded between $24.185 and $24.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PPBI’s 50-day SMA is 19.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.41. The stock has a high of $34.90 for the year while the low is $13.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.94%, as 3.70M TTNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 660.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PPBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -77,901 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,129,912 shares of PPBI, with a total valuation of $173,573,621. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PPBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,258,891 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by 31.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,635,238 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,098,018 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $98,962,331. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,773 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,621,000 shares and is now valued at $77,308,350. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.