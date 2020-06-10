Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)?

The shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LightPath Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on October 06, 2017, to Buy the LPTH stock while also putting a $3.10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2017. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on January 10, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. ROTH Capital was of a view that LPTH is Buy in its latest report on December 22, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 461.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is 10.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.72.

The shares of the company added by 11.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.71 while ending the day at $3.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -143.59% decline from the average session volume which is 0.54 million shares. LPTH had ended its last session trading at $2.72. LightPath Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 LPTH 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $2.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LightPath Technologies Inc. generated 4.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 333.33%. LightPath Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on June 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.04% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.96 and traded between $17.62 and $17.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMIH’s 50-day SMA is 13.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.03. The stock has a high of $35.79 for the year while the low is $8.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.22%, as 2.12M LPTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of NMI Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NMIH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -346,082 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,127,062 shares of NMIH, with a total valuation of $123,397,878. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NMIH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,841,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,400,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. which are valued at $59,488,000. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 568,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,847,949 shares and is now valued at $38,504,270. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of NMI Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.