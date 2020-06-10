Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)?

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Investec Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that KOS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 17, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that KOS is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 436.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.625 while ending the day at $2.69. During the trading session, a total of 14.48 million shares were traded which represents a -12.83% decline from the average session volume which is 12.83 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $3.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 KOS 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 130.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 131.25%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $2.64 and traded between $2.2417 and $2.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONCS’s 50-day SMA is 1.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.90. The stock has a high of $3.01 for the year while the low is $1.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 179815.5 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.95%, as 140,346 KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.00% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 330.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Altium Capital Management LP sold more ONCS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -48.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Altium Capital Management LP selling -465,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 486,483 shares of ONCS, with a total valuation of $870,805. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ONCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $425,274 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares by 4.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 124,330 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,232 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated which are valued at $222,551. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.