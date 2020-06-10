Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR)?

The shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boingo Wireless Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Craig Hallum was of a view that WIFI is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that WIFI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.50 while ending the day at $13.62. During the trading session, a total of 0.67 million shares were traded which represents a 8.75% incline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. WIFI had ended its last session trading at $15.71. Boingo Wireless Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WIFI 52-week low price stands at $6.66 while its 52-week high price is $20.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Boingo Wireless Inc. generated 145.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Boingo Wireless Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.81% to reach $27.60/share. It started the day trading at $41.33 and traded between $37.93 and $41.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WOR’s 50-day SMA is 26.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.91. The stock has a high of $44.69 for the year while the low is $19.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 523128.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.77%, as 466,788 WIFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Worthington Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.25, while the P/B ratio is 2.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 266.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 48.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -128,276 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,955,343 shares of WOR, with a total valuation of $104,579,269. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,796,877 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Worthington Industries Inc. shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,065,660 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,115 shares of Worthington Industries Inc. which are valued at $54,616,050. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Worthington Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,794 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,039,044 shares and is now valued at $53,912,323. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Worthington Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.