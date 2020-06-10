Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY), Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)?

The shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amplify Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Outperform the AMPY stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 306.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.57 while ending the day at $2.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -90.17% decline from the average session volume which is 0.84 million shares. AMPY had ended its last session trading at $2.23. Amplify Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AMPY 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $7.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amplify Energy Corp. generated 1.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. Amplify Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.74% to reach $4.59/share. It started the day trading at $3.40 and traded between $3.13 and $3.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KNDI’s 50-day SMA is 3.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.18. The stock has a high of $5.79 for the year while the low is $2.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.19%, as 4.88M AMPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.37% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 306.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more KNDI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -16,310 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 211,557 shares of KNDI, with a total valuation of $753,143. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP meanwhile sold more KNDI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $691,341 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP increased its Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares by 11.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 187,282 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,774 shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. which are valued at $666,724. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.