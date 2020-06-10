Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY), TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.28.

The shares of the company added by 24.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.33 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a -1697.17% decline from the average session volume which is 28820.0 shares. UAMY had ended its last session trading at $0.37. United States Antimony Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 UAMY 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $0.80.

The United States Antimony Corporation generated 23000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Cowen also rated FTI as Reiterated on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that FTI could surge by 19.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.91% to reach $11.52/share. It started the day trading at $9.54 and traded between $9.15 and $9.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTI’s 50-day SMA is 7.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.35. The stock has a high of $28.57 for the year while the low is $4.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.83%, as 13.20M UAMY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of TechnipFMC plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Eagle Investment Management… sold more FTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Eagle Investment Management… selling -4,049,491 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,222,401 shares of FTI, with a total valuation of $251,461,593. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $241,888,537 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TechnipFMC plc shares by 6.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,639,204 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,288,861 shares of TechnipFMC plc which are valued at $201,715,308. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TechnipFMC plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 743,054 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,943,632 shares and is now valued at $124,237,761. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of TechnipFMC plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.