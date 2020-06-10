Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)?

The shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Market Perform the PTEN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PTEN is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that PTEN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 241.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.39 while ending the day at $5.50. During the trading session, a total of 7.49 million shares were traded which represents a 10.57% incline from the average session volume which is 8.37 million shares. PTEN had ended its last session trading at $6.16. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PTEN 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $12.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. generated 152.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has the potential to record -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.90 and traded between $0.7522 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SINT’s 50-day SMA is 0.5891 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2923. The stock has a high of $6.90 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 142877.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.58%, as 96,328 PTEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 100.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.42% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more SINT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,532 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.68% of Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.