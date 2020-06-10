Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD), Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)?

The shares of New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that NGD is Underweight in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NGD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 238.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.53.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.24 while ending the day at $1.32. During the trading session, a total of 12.02 million shares were traded which represents a -91.73% decline from the average session volume which is 6.27 million shares. NGD had ended its last session trading at $1.21. New Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 NGD 52-week low price stands at $0.39 while its 52-week high price is $1.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The New Gold Inc. generated 400.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. New Gold Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.77% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.36 and traded between $3.03 and $3.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOGO’s 50-day SMA is 1.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.36. The stock has a high of $7.23 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.33%, as 24.86M NGD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.38% of Gogo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.52% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Mudrick Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,726,814 shares of GOGO, with a total valuation of $14,224,707. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GOGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,640,241 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Gogo Inc. shares by 69.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,486,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,423,691 shares of Gogo Inc. which are valued at $5,683,556. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Gogo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 538,305 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,168,599 shares and is now valued at $5,164,816. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Gogo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.