Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO), Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)?

The shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ION Geophysical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2018. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $35. Evercore ISI was of a view that IO is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2018. Cowen thinks that IO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 189.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.15 while ending the day at $3.27. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a 53.37% incline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. IO had ended its last session trading at $3.83. IO 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $10.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ION Geophysical Corporation generated 42.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 275.76%. ION Geophysical Corporation has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Citigroup also rated VSLR as Upgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that VSLR could surge by 8.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.50% to reach $11.08/share. It started the day trading at $10.28 and traded between $9.21 and $10.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSLR’s 50-day SMA is 6.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.42. The stock has a high of $12.99 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.19%, as 16.60M IO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.42% of Vivint Solar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more VSLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 819,166 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,603,833 shares of VSLR, with a total valuation of $79,908,301. Excellence Investments Ltd. meanwhile bought more VSLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,585,882 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its Vivint Solar Inc. shares by 29.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,400,729 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 774,982 shares of Vivint Solar Inc. which are valued at $21,560,622. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Vivint Solar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 210,697 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,393,468 shares and is now valued at $21,514,587. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Vivint Solar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.