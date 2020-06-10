Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)?

The shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $7 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Neutral the GLOG stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $18. DNB Markets was of a view that GLOG is Hold in its latest report on November 05, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that GLOG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.8238 while ending the day at $4.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -64.54% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. GLOG had ended its last session trading at $4.57. GasLog Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GLOG 52-week low price stands at $2.67 while its 52-week high price is $14.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Ltd. generated 252.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. GasLog Ltd. has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $52.50. Craig Hallum also rated AMD as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that AMD could down by -4.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.46% to reach $53.89/share. It started the day trading at $56.46 and traded between $52.72 and $56.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMD’s 50-day SMA is 52.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.35. The stock has a high of $59.27 for the year while the low is $27.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 61.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.60%, as 55.19M GLOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.30% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 138.55, while the P/B ratio is 21.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 73.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 258,987 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 106,524,257 shares of AMD, with a total valuation of $5,580,805,824. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,150,116,188 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares by 13.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 48,112,510 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,828,373 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. which are valued at $2,520,614,399. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,615,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 47,990,133 shares and is now valued at $2,514,203,068. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.