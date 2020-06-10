Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX), Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)?

The shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Taglich Brothers in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2017. Taglich Brothers wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cemtrex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 418.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.68.

The shares of the company added by 53.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.15 while ending the day at $3.11. During the trading session, a total of 38.99 million shares were traded which represents a -760.6% decline from the average session volume which is 4.53 million shares. CETX had ended its last session trading at $2.03. Cemtrex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CETX 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $5.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cemtrex Inc. generated 4.06 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Stifel also rated FNKO as Downgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that FNKO could down by -58.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.54% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.53 and traded between $6.915 and $7.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNKO’s 50-day SMA is 4.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.49. The stock has a high of $27.89 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/29/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.08%, as 3.41M CETX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.62% of Funko Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.58, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more FNKO shares, increasing its portfolio by 82.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 1,448,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,208,491 shares of FNKO, with a total valuation of $13,732,341. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more FNKO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,704,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Funko Inc. shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,242,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,615 shares of Funko Inc. which are valued at $5,317,455. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Funko Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,363 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,068,636 shares and is now valued at $4,573,762. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Funko Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.